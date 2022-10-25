Catherine Blasingim, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home

Lester DeLano, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel

Carolyn Parker, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home

Pamela Richardson, 11:30 a.m., Williams Funeral Home Chapel

