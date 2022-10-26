Ryan Messamore, 1 p.m., Duncan Creek Cemetery

Roger Motes, 2 p.m., Pleasant Hill Congregational Church, Phil Campbell

Marion Williams, Noon, Elkins East Chapel

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.