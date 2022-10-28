Bunk Brown, 2 p.m., Lynn Baptist Church, Lynn,
Bobbie Graves, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Cynthia Green, 3 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Dwain Hargett, 12 p.m., Spry Funeral Home in Russellville
Johnny Lawler, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel
Mary LouAllen, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Barry Myers, 6-8 visitation, Carr Funeral Home, Guntersville
Jackie Trousdale, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia
Ann Vickery, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
