Bunk Brown, 2 p.m., Lynn Baptist Church, Lynn,

Bobbie Graves, 1 p.m., Williams Funeral Home, Florence

Cynthia Green, 3 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Dwain Hargett, 12 p.m., Spry Funeral Home in Russellville

Johnny Lawler, 2 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel

Mary LouAllen, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Barry Myers, 6-8 visitation, Carr Funeral Home, Guntersville

Jackie Trousdale, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia

Ann Vickery, 12 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville

