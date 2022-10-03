Daryl Gober, 2 p.m., Burnout Missionary Baptist Church

Carol Medley, 3 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home Chapel

Mary Smith, 1 p.m., Harmony Grove Church, Danville

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.