Dennis Bain, 2 p.m., Elkins Funeral Home

Gladys Dixon, 2 p.m., Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel

Becky Pearson, 10 a.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Thomas Stockman, 3 p.m., Asphalt Rock Church

