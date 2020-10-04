Sue Bendall, 4:30 p.m., Bethsaida Cemetery

Elizabeth Hyvonen, 1 p.m., Greenhill Cemetery

Esther Irons, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park

Betty Jackson, 2 p.m., Franklin Memory Gardens

Sarah Mills, 4 p.m., Barnsville Freewill Baptist Church

