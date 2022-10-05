Jennifer Copeland, 3 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield
Judith Davenport, 2 p.m., Greenhill Funeral Home Chapel
Mary Ellen Franks, 2 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton
Clay Jackson, 1 p.m., Greenview Memorial Park
John Johnson, 12 p.m., Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia
David McPhail, 1 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Allene Myrick, 2 p.m., Victory Baptist Church, Muscle Shoa
Robin Nevins, 11 a.m., First Christian Church, Florence
Polly Prescott, 2 p.m., Graveside Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens
Floyd Willingham Sr., 1 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Commented