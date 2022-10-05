James Austin, Sheffield, Obit with Photo and Flag

Howard Collins II, Florence, Notice

Don Creasy, Leighton, Obit with Photo

Larry Ferrell, 3 p.m., Wallace Cemetery, Obit with Flag

George Frizzell, Florence, Obit with Photo and Flag

Kathy Garrison, Hackleburg, Notice

Charles Hudson, Iuka, MS, Notice

Michael McDowell, Golden, MS, Notice

Emma Nichols, Hackleburg, Notice

Diquian Ricks, Russellville, Notice

Terry Smith, Tuscumbia, Notice

Alice Thompson, Florence, Notice

Mary Jane Thompson, Florence, Notice

Jake Yarbrough, Double Springs, Notice

