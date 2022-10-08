James Austin, 1 p.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia

Deborah Baker, 12 p.m., New Oak Freewill Baptist Church, Nauvoo

Thelma Brown, 2 p.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel, Florence

Don Creasy, 2 p.m., Valley Grove Baptist, Tuscumbia

Martha England, 11 a.m., Holmes Street United Methodist Church, Huntsville

Brenda Hocker, 12 p.m., Annapolis Ave. Church of Christ, Sheffield

Antha McCollum, 3 p.m., Franklin Memory Gardens, Russellville

Diquian Ricks, 12 p.m., First MB Church, Russellville

Kenneth Sapp, 1 p.m., Lawrence Funeral Home, Moulton

Terry Smith, 11 a.m., Colbert Memorial Chapel, Tuscumbia

Alice Thompson, 11 a.m., Bethel Lauderdale MB Church, Florence

