Gregory Balentine, 2 p.m., Jackson Heights Church of Christ

George Garner, 11 a.m., Mt. Olive M.B. Church, Muscle Shoals

Troy Hayes, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee

Kathy Jackson, 11 a.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence

George Lindsey, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence

Wanda McCainey, 11 a.m., Pleasant Grove MB Church, Courtland

Joyce Moore, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia

Terry Ratliff, 4 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg

Mary Roberts, noon, Greenhill Funeral Home

Alcean Simpson Jr., 1 p.m., Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Florence

Edward Smith, 11 a.m., Chisholm Hills Church of Christ

Gary Smith, 1 p.m., Hopewell C.P. Church, Leighton

Sam Waller, 11 a.m., North Wood United Methodist Church, Florence

Anthony Welzin, noon, Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence

