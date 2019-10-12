Gregory Balentine, 2 p.m., Jackson Heights Church of Christ
George Garner, 11 a.m., Mt. Olive M.B. Church, Muscle Shoals
Troy Hayes, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee
Kathy Jackson, 11 a.m., Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
George Lindsey, 2 p.m., Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens, Florence
Wanda McCainey, 11 a.m., Pleasant Grove MB Church, Courtland
Joyce Moore, 2 p.m., Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia
Terry Ratliff, 4 p.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Mary Roberts, noon, Greenhill Funeral Home
Alcean Simpson Jr., 1 p.m., Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Florence
Edward Smith, 11 a.m., Chisholm Hills Church of Christ
Gary Smith, 1 p.m., Hopewell C.P. Church, Leighton
Sam Waller, 11 a.m., North Wood United Methodist Church, Florence
Anthony Welzin, noon, Spry-Williams Funeral Home, Florence
Commented