Wanelle Cumens, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville
Ralph Cunningham, noon, Grace Memorial Chapel, Sheffield
Jeffery Garner, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion MB Church, Town Creek
Terry Garner, 1 p.m., Lexington United Methodist Church
Martha Jackson, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Tommie Liles, noon, Florence Boulevard Church of Christ
Carl Loosier, 11 a.m., Blackground Cemetery
Marcell McDonald, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel
Buddy McKinney, 2 p.m., New Union MB Church, Red Bay
Sherria Neely, noon, Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence
Edison Potter, 11 a.m., Cherry Hill Baptist Church, Russellville
Vicki Steward, 11 a.m., Blue Springs Free Will Baptist Church, Phil Campbell
Ellen Stults, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood
Virginia Tidwell, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens
Jean Wallace, 3 p.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence
