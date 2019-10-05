Wanelle Cumens, 2 p.m., Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville

Ralph Cunningham, noon, Grace Memorial Chapel, Sheffield

Jeffery Garner, 1 p.m., Mt. Zion MB Church, Town Creek

Terry Garner, 1 p.m., Lexington United Methodist Church

Martha Jackson, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville

Tommie Liles, noon, Florence Boulevard Church of Christ

Carl Loosier, 11 a.m., Blackground Cemetery

Marcell McDonald, 2 p.m., Loretto Memorial Chapel

Buddy McKinney, 2 p.m., New Union MB Church, Red Bay

Sherria Neely, noon, Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence

Edison Potter, 11 a.m., Cherry Hill Baptist Church, Russellville

Vicki Steward, 11 a.m., Blue Springs Free Will Baptist Church, Phil Campbell

Ellen Stults, 3 p.m., Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood

Virginia Tidwell, 3 p.m., Colbert Memorial Gardens

Jean Wallace, 3 p.m., Woodmont Baptist Church, Florence

