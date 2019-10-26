Cody Adams, 12-1 visitation, Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville
Mark Battles, 1-3 memorial visitation, Colbert Memorial Chapel
Mark Bowens, 2 p.m., Hamilton Funeral Home
Wray Burnett, 1 p.m., Greenview Funeral Home
Janet Cherry, 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Florence
Lawson Clark, 2 p.m., Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Haleyville
Barbara Ford, noon, Galilee Cemetery, Florence
Kevin Greene, 11 a.m., Jasper First United Methodist Church
Elizabeth Hansen, 11 a.m., Miller Cemetery
Arthur Hogan, noon, Thompson and Son, Tuscumbia
Sadie Malone, 11 a.m., St. Paul MB Church, Tuscumbia
Margaret McKennon, 11 a.m., Neal Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg
Buck Morris, 10- noon, Elkins Funeral Home, Florence
Annette Nobles, 12-2 memorial service, Marion County Funeral Home
Troy Shelton, 1 p.m., St. Mark MB Church in Florence
Hollis Smith, 2 p.m., Spry Memorial Chapel, Russellville
Robert Waide, 11 a.m., Greenview Memorial Chapel
