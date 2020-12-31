TUSCUMBIA — Oda Gene Busby passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 82 years old. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Arvy Dupuy officiating.
Mr. Busby managed the snack bar at the Colbert County Courthouse for 31 years. He was affectionately known as “Buzz.” Mr. Busby was preceded in death by his parents, Oda and Maudie Busby.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Montgomery, Brayden Montgomery, David Montgomery, Keith Collier, Lucas Richardson, and Randy Paulk.
A special thank you to Morningside Assisted Living and Cottage of the Shoals for the care and love given to Buzz.
To leave online condolences, please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.
Commented