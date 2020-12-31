F.12.31.20 Oda Busby.jpg
Buy Now

TUSCUMBIA — Oda Gene Busby passed away on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at 82 years old. There will be a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 1, 2021, at Colbert Memorial Gardens with Arvy Dupuy officiating.

Mr. Busby managed the snack bar at the Colbert County Courthouse for 31 years. He was affectionately known as “Buzz.” Mr. Busby was preceded in death by his parents, Oda and Maudie Busby.

Pallbearers will be Daniel Montgomery, Brayden Montgomery, David Montgomery, Keith Collier, Lucas Richardson, and Randy Paulk.

A special thank you to Morningside Assisted Living and Cottage of the Shoals for the care and love given to Buzz.

To leave online condolences, please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.