CLIFTON, TENNESSEE — Oda Mae Prater Pevahouse, 81, died March 23, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Waynesboro. Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Prater’s Chapel Cemetery. She was the wife of the late Franklin “Pud” Pevahouse.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.