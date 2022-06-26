SHEFFIELD — Odelle Virginia Sockwell passed away peacefully on June 23, 2022, at her home with her family and devoted caregivers nearby. Born on October 6, 1923, she was the eighth of twelve children born to Jesse and Neoma Sockwell.
Until her illness, she was active in First Baptist Church of Sheffield and the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary. Her education included Howell-Graves Elementary School, Colbert County High School, and Larimore Business School. In high school, Odelle was a class officer, editor of the school newspaper, and received the DAR Good Citizenship Award at graduation. At age 18, she began working at Reynolds Metals Company and remained a loyal employee for 48 years. Odelle loved her job and the many lifelong friends she made at Reynolds who fondly nicknamed her “Sock.” Always seeking to be the best at her work, she was active in Professional Secretaries International.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers: Glen, Grady, Basil, Jack, John, and Bob Sockwell; four sisters: Ethel Gargis, Alene Brewer, Bonnie Sockwell, and Margaret Westmoreland. She is survived by one sister, Sarah McCarty, and numerous nieces and nephews. Becky Morris, an especially dedicated niece, decorated Odelle’s house each holiday and was always there to encourage and help.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at York Bluff Baptist Church (formerly First Baptist) in downtown Sheffield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to York Bluff Baptist Church.
