PEORIA HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS — Odis Hughes, 91, died February 26, 2021. Visitation will be today from 4 to 7 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Restview Cemetery. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.