TUSCUMBIA — Odis O’neal Stanback, 61, died January 5, 2022. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Tuscumbia Valley Missionary Baptist Church. The body will be placed in the church at 12:00 p.m., burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton. The public viewing will be today, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

