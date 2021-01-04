MUSCLE SHOALS — Ms. Okima Jones Horrison, 43, died Sunday, December 27, 2020. Public viewing will be Monday, from noon-8 p.m., at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Tuesday, at Mt. New Home Cemetery. Directed by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home.

