MUSCLE SHOALS — Okima Jones Horrison, died Sunday, December 27, 2020. Public viewing will be held on January 4, 2020, from noon to 8 p.m., at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, at New Home Cemetery. Rev. Dobbie Whiteside will be officiating.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.