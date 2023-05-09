CHEROKEE — Ola Bea Thompson, 92, died May 3, 2023. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Tuscumbia. Burial will be in Rutland Cemetery, Cherokee. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 pm.

