MUSCLE SHOALS — Ola Dean Wallace Clark, 100, Muscle Shoals, AL, died of natural causes Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 15th beginning at 11 a.m. at Roselawn Cemetery, in Decatur, AL. Officiating will be Ben Hayes, pulpit minister of Highland Park Church of Christ where Mrs. Clark attended faithfully until her health prevented regular attendance.
Mrs. Clark, “Meme” to her family, was a godly woman who was known for wanting to do things for others. Even into her 90’s she continued to visit the sick and cook for them. She enjoyed baking and quilting with the ladies from her church. She sat and read her Bible daily. She lived an active lifestyle which included daily exercise. Her laugh was contagious. She loved her family, loved her friends at the Muscle Shoals Senior Living Center, loved her church family, but most importantly she loved God. She always enjoyed life, having fun, following her favorite sports teams (Alabama Football and Atlanta Braves Baseball) and watching the Game Show Network.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vinton and Hattie Hooie Wallace of Decatur; her husband of 70 years, Charles E. Clark, Sr.; brother, Talmadge Wallace (Zera) and brother, Harlan Wallace (Rumell).
Survivors include her brother, W.V. Wallace (Sherry, deceased) of Nashville, TN; daughter, Patricia Thomas (Bobby, deceased), of Bedford, VA; son, Charles E. Clark, Jr. (Betty), of Florence; daughter, Geraldine Portwood (J.W.) of Florence; grandchildren, Barry Thomas (Yin), Cherri Johnson (Joey), Steve Clark (Susan), Jeff Clark (Kathy), Tim Clark (Julie) and Amy Clark Gandy (Jason); and great-grandchildren, Chris Clark (Meghan), Hope Birdwell (John), Emma Clark, Katie Clark, Clark Gandy, Jack Clark, Lucy Clark, Reece Gandy and Morgan Thomas.
Grandsons and great- grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Colbert Memorial Chapel of the Shoals is directing. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
