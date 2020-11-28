MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE — Ola Mae Cutshall Graham Hobart, 91, formerly of Iuka, Mississippi, died November 25, 2020. Graveside service is noon Saturday in Oak Grove Cemetery. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

