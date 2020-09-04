RUSSELLVILLE — Ola Ray Hutto Garret, 92, died September 2, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Penny Cemetery.

