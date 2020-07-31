PHIL CAMPBELL — Olan Clyde Burcham, 86, of Phil Campbell, passed on to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at home.
He was born in Rienzi, MS, on January 26, 1934, to the late Eva A. Rorie and Eddie Clyde Burcham.
Olan graduated from Pearson High School (GA) in 1954. After high school, he was drafted into the Army and served from 1954-1956, including an overseas tour of duty in Guam. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Mississippi State University in 1960 and his Master’s degree from the University of Mississippi in 1963. A gifted teacher, beloved and respected by his students, he first taught math at Alcorn Central High School (MS) followed by teaching math and physics at Gordon Military College (GA). He then went on to teach math and physics at Northwest-Shoals Community College in Phil Campbell from 1967-1994, as well as serving as the Interim Dean of Northwest-Shoals from 1994-1996.
He loved the Lord mightily and served Him well, preaching the Gospel and leading many souls to Christ as pastor at numerous churches over the years: Bear Creek No. 1 Baptist Church, Orange Baptist Church, Waco Baptist Church, Gravel Hill Baptist Church, and Southside Baptist Church.
He loved bluegrass and Gospel music, picking and grinning on his mandolin and fiddle, and his family, especially his grandchildren, of whom he was their biggest fan.
The legacy he leaves behind through his teaching, preaching, mentoring, and life example is immeasurable and truly deserving of the words: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”
He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years: Clara Burcham of Phil Campbell; his sons: Tim Burcham and wife Joan of Jonesboro, AR; Greg Burcham and wife Karla of Falkville, and Jason Burcham and wife Krista of Russellville; his grandchildren: Daniel Burcham and wife Jaime, Hannah B. Ogard and husband Tyler, Megan B. McBride and husband Stephen, Will Burcham, Sydney Burcham, Ella Burcham, and Josie Burcham; his great-granddaugher: Rorie Ogard; his brother: Cleston Burcham and Betty of Iuka, MS; his sisters: Clara B. Price of Rienzi, MS, Betty B. Hickman of Corinth, MS, and Linda B. Knight and husband Dewey of Glen, MS; many nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives, and a host of friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother: Rodger Burcham, and his brother-in-law: Talmadge Hickman.
A private graveside service will be held at the Burcham Cemetery in Rienzi, MS, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gideons International.
Pinkard Funeral Home will be directing.
