TUSCUMBIA — A much-loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, Olavee Davis Payne, 79, of Tuscumbia, Alabama, passed away peacefully at her home January 29, 2021 with her family surrounding her. She had bravely confronted and fought cancer. Vicky was born on May 4, 1941 in Tuscumbia, Alabama. After 23 years, she moved with her husband to New Orleans, Louisiana. Vicky enjoyed life in Louisiana, she was a fierce first-base softball player, coach, great seafood gumbo cook, and loved her family, and her friends.
Vicky is survived by her husband of 56 years, Jesse Nelson Payne of Tylertown, Mississippi; son, Wyndham Payne (Cynthia) and daughter, Sheila Payne Benoit (Craig); grandsons, Trevor and Tregre Benoit; granddaughter, Kenleigh Anna Benoit; sister, Geneva “Neeb” Willingham; brothers, Donald “Butch” Davis (Willodean) and Melvin Davis (Carolyn); a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In death, she will join her parents, Wiley V. and Anna Lou Davis; sisters, Ruby Michael and Mamie Lou Clark; and brothers, Thomas O’Neal Davis and Gary Eugene Davis.
Vicky was saved in the First Baptist Church of Luling, Louisiana, in the mid 1970’s. She is at home with her Savior, completely healed.
Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Scott Livingston officiating.
Honorary pallbearers are Melvin Davis, Butch Davis, Craig Benoit, Trevor Benoit, Tregre Benoit, Percy Payne, Don Payne, Larry Payne, and Mark Ware.
Please leave condolences for the family at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
