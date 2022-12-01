KILLEN
Oledus Holden, 97, of Killen, passed away November 29, 2022, at El Reposo Nursing Facility. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include her daughters, Jenny Lovell and Deborah Gray (Steve); sister, Maggie Heathcoat; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, Edward Holden; parents, Luther Cager McGee and Lizzie Thornton McGee; son, Gaylon Holden; son-in-law, David Lovell.
Visitation with the family will be today, December 1, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday, December 2, at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Tim Grigsby officiating. Burial will be at North Carolina Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at El Reposo Nursing Facility.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
