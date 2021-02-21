RUSSELLVILLE — Olen J. Wade died Monday, February 15, 2021 at the age of 56 from complications of diabetes. Per his decision, he will be cremated and no formal service will be held.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hughdon Wade; grandparents, Monie and Ila Wade; and papa, Brown Bailey; and best friend, Toby Maxwell.
Olen is survived by his mother, Virginia Wade McCreight; stepfather, Jimmy McCreight; grandma, Elsie Honey; special friends, William and Mary Maxwell; and his beloved cats.
Olen attended the Cowboy Church of Franklin County where Pastor Brian Welch delivers God’s word with simplicity that Olen understood and believed with mind, heart, and soul in Jesus Christ.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to Tharptown Rescue, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, and Helen Keller Ambulance for help during an ice storm.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented