GOLDEN, MISSISSIPPI — Olen Lovette, Jr., 77, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022 at the Iuka Hospital, Iuka, MS. He was a devoted Christian, and spread the word wherever and whenever he could. If you ever met him, you knew he loved the Lord. He was a member of Liberty Church of Christ, loved his church family and welcomed study time always. He studied at IBC for further his knowledge for God. He taught the word and touched many peoples’ lives in his years here on this earth. He drove the church bus, went door to door, and talked to many in private. Because of his efforts to preach and teach, many were added to the church. He and Pat were substitute house parents to many children who were in the Children’s Home.
He was Project Manager for the Tenn-Tom Waterway and had a huge part in the design of building it. He completed his apprenticeship for the occupation of carpenter through the United States Department of Labor and the Bureau of Apprenticeship and Training. He took first place in April, 1982 for the Carpenter’s Apprentice Contest for the Carpenters Local 2352. He also attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College where he completed his vocational Construction Carpentry degree. He won several awards in his lifetime. He represented the State of Mississippi in the National Apprenticeship Program for the Corinth Central Labor Carpenters Union, taking second place in the Baltimore, MD competition in 1982. He also won the International Carpentry Apprenticeship Contest, sponsored by the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.
He attended IJC where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Auto Cad. He served as a faithful employee in the R&D department at Tiffin Motor Homes for twenty-four years, where he retired January 3, 2014.
He loved hunting, fishing, camping, drawing and playing his guitar. After he retired, he fell in love with making shadow art in his woodworking shop. He loved his family with his whole heart and was a great story teller. This man is a legend and will be truly be missed by so many.
Visitation will be Friday, January 28, 4-6 p.m. at Liberty Church of Christ with service immediately following at 6 p.m. with David Conley and Gary Lovette officiating. Burial will be in Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat Lovette; two daughters, Cindy Grissom (Larry) and Lenora Bolton (Kevin); grandchildren, James Hopkins (Jennifer), Heather O’Riley (Tim), Jordan Pannell (Joseph), Haley Stewart (Clayton), Coby Eaton and Kaitlin Womelsdorf (Matt); seven great-grandchildren, Grady Pannell, Blaise O’Riley, Donevon Hopkins, Cooper Stewart, Maeve O’Riley, Atlas Pannell, Annslee Womelsdorf; two brothers, Gary Lovette (Becky) and Tim Lovette (Donna) and one sister, Carol Young (Johnny).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Olen Lovette, Sr. and Elah Pounders Lovette and a sister, Patricia Gail Jones (Billy).
