FLORENCE — Mrs. Goodwin passed away Friday, November 20, 2019. She was 93 years old.Visitation will be Sunday, November 24, from 1-3 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home with the funeral service starting at 3 p.m. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery.
Mrs. Goodwin was raised in the Mitchelltown, AL community until she met the love of her life and they moved to Killen, AL. She was a seamstress and worked many years at Genesco.
She is survived by her loving husband of 76 years, Johnie Paul Goodwin; her son,
Johnny David Goodwin (Sandra); two grandchildren, Brigitte G. Winchester (Ken), and J. Casey Goodwin; and two great- grandchildren, Brayden and Briana Winchester. We would like to thank the many nurses and all the staff at El Reposo Nursing Facility and Dr. Wampler, who all took such loving care of her.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented