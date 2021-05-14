HAMILTON — Olene King, 100, died May 12, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 3 p.m. until service time beginning at 4 p.m. at Landmark Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens with Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

