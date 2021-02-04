SAMSON, ALABAMA — Olene Nixon Rollins, 86, formerly of Hamilton, died January 25, 2021. Funeral will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Hamilton First Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the serivce. Burial will be in Hamilton City Cemetery. Pittman Funeral Home of Samson assisted the family. Local arrangements by Marion County Funeral Home.

