WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Oletta Etheleen Melson Berry, 96, died February 5, 2023. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home, Collinwood, TN. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Memorial Gardens.

