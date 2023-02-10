F.2.10.23 Olette Berry.jpg

WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Oletta Etheleen Melson Berry was born to Joe Henry and Laura Ethel Melson on July 6, 1926, in Lutts, Tennessee. Etheleen married Ben Franklin Berry on May 6, 1945. He preceded her in death on April 12, 2007. Etheleen went to her Heavenly home on February 5, 2023, at Boyd Cottages in Waynesboro, Tennessee at the age of 96 years 6 months and 30 days. She was a member of Scott’s Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.

