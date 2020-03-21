FLORENCE — Olive E. Thigpen, 86, of Florence passed away on March 19, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Olive spent her time as an avid gardener and loved growing all types of flowers. She had a deep passion for music and was a member of the Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wally Thigpen; father, Spencer Thompson; mother, Abbey Ray Thompson; and son, Rufus Miller.
She is survived by her children, Esther Henry (Lynn), Wally Thigpen Jr., Steven Miller, Wayne Miller (Faye) and Rebecca Miller; grandchildren, Haley Thigpen, Lauren Thigpen, Scott McDonald, Jeff Miller, Paula Russell, Melinda Miller, Jim Miller, Joel Miller, Brian Miller, Allen Miller; brother, John Thompson; sisters, Nancy Rodgers and Martha Watson.
A private graveside service will be held for Olive at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on Sunday, March 22, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be made in Olive’s name to the American Lung Association and American Heart Association.
The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Robert B. Mann and nurse Olivia Bevis at Internal Medicine, nurse Kim Lovelace at NAMC, and all doctors, nurses and hospice caregivers that cared for Olive.
Arrangements were entrusted to Elkins Funeral Home.
