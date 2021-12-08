FLORENCE — Oliver Bailey, Jr., 58, died December 1, 2021. Funeral will be Thursday at noon at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Florence. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.