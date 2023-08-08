FLORENCE — Oliver Cotten, Sr., 102, died August 6, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 12-1 at Trinity Episcopal Church. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with military honors. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family. You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.

