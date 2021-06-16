FLORENCE — Oliver James “Fuzzy” Jackson, Sr., 63, died June 13, 2021. Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. Graveside service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Peters Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.