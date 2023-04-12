IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Oliver Paul Nunley, 96, died April 7, 2023. Memorial visitation will be Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Ludlam Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow at noon.

