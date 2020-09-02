ROGERSVILLE — Our precious little angel, Olivia Jane Vinson, 8 weeks of Rogersville, AL passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was adored by her parents, Gatlan and Mollie Vinson, her big brother, Tucker, and big sister, Eliza.
In her short life, she touched many lives and was loved by all who met her. Though she was only 4 lbs 8 oz, she was incredibly strong. Her head was full of dark brown hair and she looked so much like her brother and sister.
In addition to her parents and siblings, Olivia is survived by her grandparents, Franklin and Candis Glover (Rogersville); Anthony and Glenda Vinson (Killen); great-grandparents, Willa Mae Kretzer (Killen); Landis and Nancy Wright (Rogersville); aunt Caroline Vinson of Killen; uncle Ryan and aunt Ashley Glover, cousins Callen and Case Glover, all of Rogersville; as well as many great-aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and church family that loved her very much.
Olivia was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Willis and Joet Glover (Rogersville), Doyce Kretzer (Killen), Willie Lee and Augazella Vinson (Greenhill) and uncle Tony Lee Vinson (Killen.)
The family would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice for the incredible care provided to Olivia during her time at home. More importantly the family would like to thank our friends and family for the many prayers and acts of kindness shown to their family.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Killen Church of Christ with a memorial service to follow, Bro. Stan Dean will be officiating. Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
