FLORENCE — Olivia McCarthy, age 79, of Florence, passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 30th from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother David Byrd officiating. Entombment will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Elizabeth McCarthy; sister, Betty White; brother, Danny McCarthy; nephew, Robbie Moore.
Survivors are her husband, Bud Hale; and nieces, Kim and Tonya.
You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
