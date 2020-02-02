LEIGHTON — Olivia R. Garcia, 75, of Leighton, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 2, from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. There will be a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. The funeral ceremony will be on Monday, February 3, at 2:00 p.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Father Roy Runkle will officiate.
Mrs. Garcia was a native of Robstown, Texas. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She loved her family dearly and will be greatly missed. Mrs. Garcia was preceded in death by her husband, Pedro P. Garcia; parents, Esteban and Josephina Rivera; children, Rolando Adames and Christine Garcia; brothers, Ricardo, Ramiro, Esteban, Jr., and Rodolfo Rivera; and sister, Anita Cedillo.
Mrs. Garcia is survived by her children, Fransisco Adames, Joann Garcia, Erica Garcia (Flora Esparza), and Dekota Zills; sister, Oralia Garza; grandchildren, Estella Rodriguez, McKenzie Austin, Trinale Esparza, and Mark Aviles; great-grandchildren, Olivia Hamm and Kannon Austin; special friend, Faith Rogers and children, Nellie and Brianna; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
