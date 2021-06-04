FLORENCE — Olivia Rhiannon Perry, 21, left this life on June 2, 2021. Her family will host a visitation with friends and family Sunday, June 6, 2-4 p.m., at Magnolia Church of Christ, 2650 Vulcan Avenue, Florence. A memorial service/celebration of life to share stories and memories will immediately follow.
Olivia was born on July 3, 1999, in Florence. A 2017 graduate of Florence High School as a four-year member of Connection Show Choir, and with an Advanced Diploma, FAFA certification in chorus, and honor cords for International Thespian Society, she was a nursing student at UNA with plans to graduate with a BSN in December.
Olivia was a loving, gentle person whose devotion to nursing came from her deep desire to help those in need. Despite the intensity of the nursing program, she held down several part-time jobs during her schooling, regularly made the UNA Dean’s List and was a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success. In her free time, Olivia loved to dance, drink coffee, and snuggle her amazing rescue dog, Cleo.
Olivia was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dean and Martha Perry, Thomas Whitfield, and Johnie Carter; father, Brooke Perry; and nephew, Todd Miller.
She is survived by her mother, Amanda Perry; two brothers, Nick Miller (Chasity) and Ian Perry; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and all the amazing and loving friends she had in her life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Olivia’s honor can be made to the Florence/Lauderdale Animal Shelter. In addition, the family plans to set up a scholarship at UNA in her name with details to follow.
Commented