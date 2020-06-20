RUSSELLVILLE — Ollie McGuire, age 88, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. McGuire was always a hard worker, providing for and loving his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He was a man of few words, unless you started talking about cattle. He worked for years as a cattle and poultry farmer. He was a member of Alabama Cattleman’s Association and the Angus Association, and was best known for his work with Limousine cattle.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Spry Memorial Chapel, with the funeral following at 12:00 noon in the chapel. Officiating will be Bro. Neil Rogers. Burial will be at Tharptown Cemetery. The service will be on Facebook Live for those who are unable to attend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed & Effie (Tharp) McGuire; daughter, Diane Hall; and siblings, Susie Vandiver, Edward McGuire, Corine Clark, Eugene McGuire, and Louise Harrison.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 68 years, Peggy Corbel McGuire; daughter, Pat Montgomery (husband, Jimmy); son-in-law, Stanley Hall; grandchildren, Stephen Hall (Heather), Brad Montgomery (Allie), Blake Montgomery (Jessica), Malea Robinson (Mi-chael); great-grandchildren, Macy Hall, Rhett Singleton, Collin Montgomery, Connor Montgomery, Brooks Robinson; Layne Robinson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Rat Allen, Roger Allen, Marty Graham, Norman Vandiver, Kent Al-len, Nathan Vincent, Taylor Vincent, and Chad Vincent. The honorary pallbearers will be Pil-grim Pride Broiler Service Techs.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the staff of Amdedisys Home Health & Hospice for your love and care of our family. Also, a heartfelt thanks to his caregiver, Tam-my Lang, and his pastor, Neil Rogers.
