RUSSELLVILLE — Ollie Sue Aycock Hester, age 87, of Russellville, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at her residence.
Sue was a lifelong resident of Franklin County. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She was a great cook and loved cooking for her friends and family. She was a Christian lady, and a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a greatly loved and cherished member of our family and we will miss her every day of our lives.
A family graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Franklin Memory Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Chess Hester; daughter, Joy Ann Hester; parents, Ollie and Bessie Pearl (Bullington) Aycock; four sisters; and three brothers.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Jehu Hester (wife, Deborah), daughter, Edie Hester; grandchildren, Suzy, Carrie, Will, Summer, Mollie; great-grandchildren, Izzy, Gabby, Noah, Josiah, Grayson, Brennon, Walker, Sawyer, Dixie; special friends and family, Miguel Mateo (wife, Juana), Diana Mateo (husband, Antonio), Miguel Mateo, Maria Mateo (husband, Miguel); and several nieces and nephews.
