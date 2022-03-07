HALEYVILLE — Ollie Faye Wood, age 82, passed away Saturday March 5, 2022. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. The service will follow at 2 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Winston Memoria Cemetery.

