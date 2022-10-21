ROGERSVILLE
Ollis U. Gibson, 86, of Rogersville died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at NAMC. Visitation will be Friday, October 21, 2022, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Elkins East Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m., in the chapel with Bro. Larry Burbank officiating. Burial will be at Hurricane Cemetery.
Mr. Gibson retired from the Florence Water Department. He was a member of West Rogersville Church of Christ. He loved Alabama Football and going to the Amish communities.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Marty Joe Gibson (Tinker); parents, Willie and Edna Gibson; brother, Bobby Joe Gibson; sister, Francis Garner.
Mr. Gibson is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jimmie Ruth Gibson; special care giver, Ben Burney; brother, John Gibson (Linda); many nieces, one nephew, and many friends.
