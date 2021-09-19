LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Oma Pearl Seaver Farris, 87, died September 17, 2021. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Monday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Leoma Cemetery. She was a member of Flatwoods Church of Christ.

