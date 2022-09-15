MUSCLE SHOALS — Omie Mae Smith, 79, died peacefully of natural causes on September 13, 2022, at her home in Muscle Shoals, AL. She wed Billy Ray Smith on June 3, 1961 and proudly spent her last sixty-one years as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed in each life that she touched.
Omie was preceded in death by her mother and father, Omie Mae Neal and Jerry Ivon Neal; and brothers, J.L. and James William Neal.
She is survived by her husband; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Vickie Smith; grandchildren, Jason and Keisha Smith, Neal Smith, and Jeremy Smith; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith and Jordan Smith.
Visitation for Omie Mae will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the funeral home chapel.
Online condolences may be made at www.colbertmemorial.com
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
