MUSCLE SHOALS — Omie Mae Smith, 79, died September 13, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home chapel.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Crowds gather in London to see queen's coffin procession
- German government sells its last shares in Lufthansa
- EU chief proposes electricity market reform, revenue cap
- World shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data
- UK inflation dips slightly in August
- Logitech’s New Brio 500 Series Webcams and Zone Vibe Headphones are Designed for Hybrid Work Era
- China grants gaming license to NetEase, 1st since crackdown
- Sports on TV, Radio: Sept. 14, 2022
Most Read
Articles
- Vehicle backs into 3-year-old
- UNA to operate with $7.3M deficit
- Police arrest kidnapping suspect
- Sandstone gone from ANCO building
- Project closes portion of Natchez Trace Parkway
- Florence to get $2.8M more to relocate utilities
- 9/11 survivor shares story with students
- Florence student spearheads water drive for Jackson
- Fishing pier may be replaced
- Welcome center in Colbert County gets the green light
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Commented
- TVA seeks license renewal for Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant (1)
- Student loan 'forgiveness' sends wrong message (1)
- Key investigations get lost in Mar-A-Lago shuffle (1)
- Cleanup slated for today on Hawk Pride Mountain (1)
- Cost estimate for U.S. 72 widening project jumps almost $5M (1)
- Florence considers 3 roundabout projects (1)
- Shocker: Mars Hill loses to Cullman on final-play fumble TD (1)
- No children injured in school bus crash (1)
- Starting hot: Bowens, Himber help answer questions in Brooks' opener (1)
- New hangar project could start this fall (1)
- Manslaughter trial set for this week (1)
- Mar-A-Largo raid is Democratic ruse (1)
- Florence man charged with drug trafficking twice in 3 months (1)
- H.S. Football: Mars Hill vs. Cullman (1)
- Council approves 1-time payment for Sheffield retirees, beneficiaries (1)
- 2-for-1 deal: Florence wins twice (on field and with a forfeit) (1)
Commented