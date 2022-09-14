MUSCLE SHOALS — Omie Mae Smith, 79, died September 13, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the funeral home chapel.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.