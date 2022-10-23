FLORENCE — Omie Margaret Gray Wilson, 92, died October 21, 2022.Visitation will be held today October 23, 2022, from 1-2 p.m., at Roger’s Chapel Church. The funeral service will follow art 2 p.m., at the church, with burial in Wilson Cemetery. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

